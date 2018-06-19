Couple Filmed Having Sex On Airplane By Passengers In Very NSFW Video You Can’t Un-see

This is not something you see everyday! A mother and father were on a flight to Mexico when they witnessed another couple having sex just two rows behind them! So, what else would they do than take a video, of course!

This couple clearly has no shame in their game! A mother and father witnessed something you don’t see everyday while taking a Silver Airways flight to Mexico. Just two rows behind the pair, another couple was having sex in their seat just feet away from other passengers who had an up close and personal view of the X-Rated act. The couple who witnessed the happening took a video and sent it to their daughter, who put it online.

“My mom and dad were just trying to have a peaceful trip to Mexico and then they sent me this……..” Kiley Tully wrote in a tweet with the NSFW clip attached. The now viral tweet has more than 41,000 retweets and over 104,000 likes, and counting! Silver Airways confirmed the video was taken on one of its flights, according to Daily Mail, adding that it did not condone the type of behavior.

In the video, the mother turns the camera to pan to the rest of the cabin, where other passengers were seated throughout the plane. However, no one took notice to what was happening behind them, in the last row of the plane.

To much surprise, “mile high club” attempts aren’t too uncommon. In early March, two complete strangers were caught having sex in the bathroom on an 11-hour Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Cancun, according to Travel + Leisure. The woman was banned from all future Virgin Atlantic flights for “repeatedly refusing to comply with crew requests, and for disruptive behavior throughout the flight,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

In October 2017, two strangers were caught having sex in their seats on a Delta Airlines Flight from Los Angeles to Detroit. The couple was issued citations, according to the same site, which said that the FBI was overseeing the investigation (at the time), and the two could face serious charges.