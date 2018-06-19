Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Photo While Steaming Her Vagina & Proves She Has NO Shame

Need a good laugh? Look no further than Chrissy Teigen’s latest Insta post. The momma of two is so real and we are SO here for it.

Chrissy Teigen, 32, is one of the most relatable celebs in the biz. Whether she’s tweeting about staining her fingers with Fun Dip or posting a pic breastfeeding in medical underwear, most ladies can look at her social media and think “been there, done that” over and over again — but we don’t know if too many people have been there, done this. Last night, the model decided to pamper herself to the fullest, and then show her 18 million Insta followers photographic evidence. And with her face mask, heat pad and vagina steamer, it looked like Chrissy was having a spa night on steroids.

“Face mask / heat pad / vagina steam no I don’t know if any of this works but it can’t hurt right? *vagina dissolves*” she wrote. But if you thought her caption was funny, you’ll definitely get a kick out of the photo that went with it. Chrissy was sporting a messy top knot, a towel over her waist, and a strapless black top as she looked up at whoever was snapping the pic — John Legend, is that you? — with absolutely zero shame. Fans were quick to praise her for her comfy aesthetic, but we doubt any were surprised. We can just add this LOL moment to the long list of times Chrissy has been hilariously human.

While she admitted she’s experimenting and doesn’t actually know whether any of her three beauty buys are helping her out, we sure hope they did! The momma of two deserves it — she did just give birth to her second child, Miles Theodore Stevens, last month. And adding a newborn to the mix when she and John already have a two-year-old daughter, Luna Simone, cannot be easy. Chrissy deserves all the rest and relaxation she can get whether it’s from a vagina steamer, a face mask, a heat pad or all three at once!

So if it wasn’t already clear that it’s impossible not to love Chrissy Teigen, this oh-so-real moment has got to be the nail in the coffin. She’s the best — and we’ll bet she’ll inspire lots of fans to add a little funny to their beauty routine this week. Any takers?