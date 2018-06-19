20 Stars Beating The Heat In Crop Tops & Shorts: Olivia Culpo & More

Stars like Olivia Culpo and Beyonce know what to rock for summer: crop tops and shorts! Get inspired for your own summer look with our gallery of celebs wearing their best, tiniest outfits!

The heat is unbearable in New York City and Los Angeles right now, but stars know the perfect way to beat the sweat and humidity. It’s time to strip down to just crop tops and shorts and live their best lives in the sunshine! Seriously, once the temperature hits 70 degrees, all bets are off. If you’re looking for inspiration for your own skimpy summer look, check out the 20 lovely ladies in our gallery.

The shorts and crop top combo is basically the unofficial uniform of Coachella. Everyone who’s everyone was wearing some variation of the outfit at Coachella 2018, including Beyonce. Yep, at Beychella! How could anyone forget the now-iconic image of Queen Bey standing strong onstage in a cropped, yellow hoodie and denim cutoffs. Of course, she was wearing nude tights and a nude bodysuit to make sure there weren’t any wardrobe malfunctions! Well…there were, but that’s a story for another time.

Kylie Jenner‘s pretty much the reigning queen of Coachella (the non-Bey part), and even just a couple months after the birth of her daughter Stormi Webster, she was back at it in Indio wearing a tiny shirt and cutoffs. She looked damn good after giving birth! To see more pics of more of your favorite stars, like Alessandra Ambrosio, Ariel Winter, Iggy Azalea, and Victoria Justice wearing crop tops and shorts, scroll through our gallery above! We promise; each pic is sexier than the last!