Blue Ivy Looks Horrified Upon Seeing Beyonce & Jay-z ‘In Bed’ In Concert: Watch Hilarious Video

This is every child’s nightmare! Blue Ivy watched her parents ‘in bed’ together during a visual for their ‘OTR II Tour,’ and her reaction was priceless! Check it out here!

For Beyonce and Jay-Z, their OTR II Tour is all about their love. However, their affection appears to be a little too much for their 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. At one of their shows, a visual of the power couple “in bed” was projected on to one of the screens, and Blue was mortified. In a clip posted to Twitter by a fan, Blue can be seen flaunting a hilarious frown before covering her eyes and hiding. “Lol… poor baby wasn’t trying to be traumatized,” one fan commented on the video. I guess even Bey and Jay can be embarrassing!

Unfortunately for Blue, this isn’t her parent’s first NSFW moment. On their opening night in Cardiff, UK on June 6, Beyonce took things to a whole new level when she walked over to Jay and began twerking on him to his song “Bam.” It’s clear their love is as strong as ever. In fact, things are so good between them they are considering have a another child. “Everyone thought that the twins (Rumi and Sir) would complete the family, but Beyoncé’s thinking it would be nice to just have one more, and that four kids is the perfect number,” a source close to Bey explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Once the tour is over, Beyonce and Jay agreed to stop using contraception, let nature take its course, and see what happens,” the source continued. Aw! We definitely would be here for another Carter kid! However, that might not be for a while as they are still on tour and they just dropped a joint album titled Everything Is Love on June 16.

Blue watching the interlude of her parents in bed LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/lcHqubL67p — tink. (@MissTink__) June 19, 2018

Don’t you just love them?!