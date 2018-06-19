‘Aladdin’s Arielle Jacobs Drops Stunning Live Album: ‘Different Points Of My Life Create This Journey’

It’s a whole new world for Arielle Jacobs! ‘Aladdin’s Jasmine just dropped her first album ‘A Leap In The Dark,’ & the masterpiece details the ups and downs of her life through popular covers of hit Broadway song & other iconic favorites!

“I wanted to create an album that was for other people who had a dream that they knew that they could do but they didn’t know how to do it, and I did that by telling my story…basically the story of my life,” Arielle Jacobs revealed to HollywoodLife.com in an exclusive interview, discussing her first album A Leap In The Dark–Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below, which hit stands on Jun 15. “It starts when I’m a little girl and it goes through all of the ups and downs of my journey. It’s basically like an hour and 20 minutes cast album of my one woman show that I performed in New York City,” she explained.

The 31-song track list is filled with songs to sing along to, like High School Musical’s iconic “Breaking Free,” but also heartfelt numbers like “bell’s palsy,” which details Arielle’s sudden diagnosis with the facial paralysis syndrome. The album also includes “The Wizard & I,” a tribute to Arielle’s time on the Wicked tour, and “A Whole New World,” which she sings with The Voice winner Javier Colon. “People can listen to the entire album from beginning to end with their eyes closed and really feel like they’re in the room experiencing the journey as I’m going through it,” Arielle said. To bring this project to life, Arielle’s fiancé interviewed her for 23 hours, going through each high and low of her life and put each moment to a song. “Over several glasses of wine, he basically wanted me to tell my life story, and he took notes and he recorded, and he pin-pointed what were the stories that I told that made me light up and what were the stories that I told that got me excited or that made me who I am,” she explained.

“It’s an incredible process because I feel like what I’m putting out there is so personal and it’s very vulnerable. I really wanted to shed light on what the journey of like chasing a dream is really like,” Arielle added. If you want more of Arielle, after listening to her stunning album, you can catch her as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway!