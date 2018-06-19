Ariana Grande Reveals New Album Has A Song Called ‘Pete’ As She Raves Over Their ‘Beautiful’ Love

Just when you thought Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship couldn’t get any cuter, the singer revealed she has a song dedicated to her fiancé on her upcoming album ‘Sweetener.’

First comes the engagement, then the tattoos, and now the song! Over the weekend, Ariana Grande, 24, previewed a song from her upcoming album Sweetener, and it’s all about her new love Pete Davidson, 24. Unfortunately, fans were quick to judge the dedication. “‘Pete’ girl we know you love him, but are you dumb,” one fan said seemingly referencing the fact that Ariana and Pete got engaged after only a few weeks of dating. “u really don’t give a f**k do u sksksks,” another fan said. However, Ariana was quick to defend the song and her man by clapping back with, “forreal. the truth is i been the f**k thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n sh*t about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is.” Well, we can certainly understand that!

Despite all the backlash, Ariana and Pete appear to be very much in love. On June 15, the SNL star took to Instagram to share a pic of Ariana nuzzled in his lap captioned, “u know what you’d dream it be like? it’s better than that.” Also in the pic was Ariana’s incredible oval shaped diamond ring, which reportedly cost Pete $93,000, according to TMZ. While Ariana and Pete have yet to set the date, the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer has a lot planned for the special day.

“She’s been dreaming about getting married forever. She said for a long time that she wants her brother Frankie to be the one to walk her down the aisle. And, she wants her dogs to be included somehow too. She has 9 rescue dogs, so it’ll be a very wild wedding, but Ariana doesn’t care,” a source close to Ariana explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Now, we just need to know if her new song “Pete” will be on the wedding playlist!