Two can play this game! Anwar Hadid was spotted with a Kendall Jenner look-alike right after she hung out with her other rumored dude, Ben Simmons. See the PDA pics here!

Adjust your screens: that woman is not Kendall Jenner! Anwar Hadid was spotting getting awfully cozy with a female friend while leaving Poppy in Los Angeles on June 18. We don’t know who this lovely lady showing major PDA with Gigi and Bella‘s little brother is (yet), but one thing is for certain: she could basically be Kendall’s long-lost twin sister. Anwar definitely has a type, doesn’t he? Pics from the outing show Anwar and his friend hanging out in the parking garage of the club, and at times he has his arms wrapped around the beautiful brunette from behind. Their hands are intertwined, too, making this seem like it’s more than a friendly gesture from a buddy.

Now, there’s been no indication that Anwar and Kendall are exclusive, so this isn’t actually too scandalous. After all, she’s been hanging out with Ben Simmons and enjoying playing the field while she focuses on her career! It’s just that…this girl could be Kendall if you weren’t wearing your glasses. Could he be getting with Kendall’s look-alike to make her jealous? As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Anwar’s family was starting to think that Kendall was using him to make Ben want her more! “She was so hot with [Anwar] at first making all these promises and now she’s gone cold on him,” the source said. “He’s a very sensitive guy; he’s feeling confused and used. Poor guy!

Look, Kendall seems like she’s just playing the field and living her best life, but as a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, previously, Gigi was worried from the start that Anwar was going to fall too hard for Kendall and get his heart broken. “Gigi knows that Kendall puts work and her career first with little time for a serious boyfriend or a long term relationship,” the source said.

So who is Anwar’s mystery woman? Is he playing the field like Kendall, or is this flirtation the real deal?