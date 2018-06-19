So heartwarming! 15-year-old singer Amanda Mena got Mel B’s golden buzzer on ‘AGT’ after she said she turned to music after getting bullied and blew away the audience with her voice.

Amanda Mena just got one up on all of the kids who bullied her growing up. The 15-year-old got a coveted golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent on June 19 after her performance of Aretha Franklin‘s 1967 classic “(You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman” completely dazzled the audience and judges. Before showing off what amazing pipes she has, Amanda told a heartbreaking story of getting bullied growing up. Her family moved to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic when she was only four, and she didn’t speak any English at the time. As a result, she was mercilessly bullied by other kids.

The Boston, Massachusetts teen said she turned to music to get through the pain of being taunted growing up. She also revealed that her mom helped her greatly in coping with the years of verbal abuse. After her mind blowing vocals impressed the judges, Mel B announced “This is what I’m going to say to all those bullies!” and used her golden buzzer to put Amanda through to the live competition rounds. Amanda was understandably overwhelmed with joy as gold confetti rained down from the ceiling that she started crying tears of happiness.

On May 13 Amanda made the big announcement to her Instagram fans that she made it on to AGT. Next to a picture of the judges she excitedly wrote, “I’ve been holding this in for a while now and I can finally announce that…I AUDITIONED FOR AMERICA’S GOT TALENT!!! I have no idea what episode I’m in but the show is gonna be incredible this year from what I saw in Cali.” OMG, it must have been so hard to keep it a secret all this time that she was a recipient of a golden buzzer. No doubt we will be seeing great things from Amanda as the season progresses.