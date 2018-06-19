‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Blog: The Judges Are Impressed As Mind-Blowing Auditions Continue

The auditions are well underway on season 13 of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ and on the June 19 episode, the judges are treated to even more epic acts. Follow along with our live blog here!

Week four of the America’s Got Talent auditions kick off with a performance from the Voices of Hope Children’s Choir, a 70-person group led by their director, Sarah Grandpre. They perform a powerful rendition of Kesha’s “This Is Me,” blending all their voices together to perfection. Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Mel B give the group rave reviews, although Howie Mandel isn’t completely on-board. He votes no, but the other three give it a YES, and the kids are moving on!

Up next are ballroom dancers Quinn & Mischa, who are 71 and 35, respectively. Their fast-paced performance is definitely unexpected, and Heidi gives them a standing ovation. The impressive routine is enough to help Quinn & Mischa move onto the next round!

