After Mikael reveals Christian Hellstrom’s murderous past in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘100 Code,’ Tommy starts to think a new murder could have been committed by a copycat killer.

“Twenty three years ago, a husband and his wife were killed in the same manner as what happened in there, and the killer was a monster by the name of Christian Hellstrom,” Mikael Eklund (Michael Nyqvist) tells Det. Tommy Conley (Dominic Monaghan) in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. Christian was tried and sentenced to life in prison. He’s supposedly in a mental institution after killing an inmate and being found criminally insane.

Since the crimes are so similar, Tommy think this may be the result of a copycat killer. Mikael doesn’t throw out Tommy’s theory completely, but he has some major things to point out. “Maybe, but a copycat can only mirror what they know, and Hellstrom’s messages were never for public,” Mikael says to Tommy. “I only knew about this because I knew the detective on the case. So whoever did this must have spoken to Hellstrom’s directly or had access to the police files.”

100 Code follows the hunt for a serial killer who targets young, blonde, and blue-eyed women. Tommy, an NYPD detective, is permitted to observe and advise the Stockholm PD because he suspects a connection between a series of murders in New York and a death in Sweden. He is paired with Mikael when he arrives in Sweden. Despite their differences, they have to put everything aside to solve the mysterious killings. 100 Code airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on WGN America.