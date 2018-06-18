Kanye West, Pusha-T & More Mourn After XXXTentacion & Jimmy Wopo Gunned Down On Same Day

Kanye West, Pusha T and many other grief-stricken celebrities took to Twitter on June 18 to express their heartbreak about the shocking separate deaths of rappers XXXTentacion and Jimmy Wopo.

Kanye West, Pusha T and other high-profile celebs took to Twitter to express their disbelief and support after rappers XXXTentacion and Jimmy Wopo were both shockingly killed in separate shootings on June 18 and their messages were truly heartbreaking. “rest in peace I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing,” Kanye’s tweet read along with a pic of XXXTentaction. Pusha simply posted “R.I.P. @xxxtentaction” in one tweet only to post another tweet for Jimmy a short time later that reflected his shock and sadness. “Damn R.I.P. #JimmyWopo,” it read.

Travis Barker of Blink 182 followed suit with a Twitter message by tweeting, “I’m at a loss for words… speechless # RIPXXXTentacion Loved collaborating with you. You were a true artist, one of the most f*cking talented of our time.” Juicy J tweeted three times as the news came out. “R.I.P. Xxxtentacion,” his first read followed by, “Damn mane this sh*t crazy.” “R.I.P. Jimmy Wopo,” his third tweet read. Aaron Carter also expressed his sadness about one of the tragedies. “Rip @ xxxtentacion this is absolute devastation so much talent I’m shook,” he tweeted.

Diplo talked about how the hip hop genre was affected by the rappers’ untimely deaths in his tweet. “The two leaders of this entire wave of hip hop are dead now . If you really want to revil in their deaths I will block you. No time for negativity,” he posted. Lala Anthony took the time to express her disappointment about the negativity surrounding her supportive post about XXXTentacion. “Kiyan asked me to delete my instagram post bcuz of all the negative comments people were saying about a kids death! He was 20 yrs old! This world is a sad place. Social media is a sad place. So much hate. It’s sad. Praying for his family, friends, & fans. RIP XXXTENTACION,” her tweet read.

rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

We continue to send healing wishes to all those affected by XXXTentacion and Jimmy Wopo’s sad deaths and will continue to provide updates with more information on the unfortunate incidents.