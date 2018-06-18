XXXTentacion, 20, Tragically Dies After Being Gunned Down In Miami

This is so sad. Rapper XXXTentacion has died at the age of 20 after being shot in Miami on June 18. Here’s everything we know.

Rapper XXXtentacion, who was named in XXL’s Freshman class of 2017, has died after being shot in Miami on Monday. The 20-year-old rapper was shopping for motorcycles when a gunman approached him and shot him in his car as he was leaving, according to TMZ. On the scene, witnesses described XXXtentacion as having no pulse and appeared to be “lifeless.” “The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead,” The Broward Sheriff’s Office tweeted following the shooting.

While it is unclear at the time as to why he was a target, the months leading up to his death were quite rocky. Before the shooting, XXXTentacion was awaiting trial after he was accused of assaulting his pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2016. He was also released from jail back in December after being hit with 15 felony counts of witness tampering and harassment in connection with the same 2016 case, according to the Los Angeles Times. In addition to his legal troubles, XXXTentacion has been extremely public about his battle with depression. His track “Depression & Obsession” from his debut album 17 detailed his experience and constant struggle. With lyrics like “I’m poisoned and my body don’t feel well,” it’s clear he was deeply troubled. Nevertheless, his death has touched many, and a lot of his fans have taken to social media to express their grief.

“Rip XXXtentacion. So heartbreaking, you won’t be forgotten,” one fan tweeted. “XXXtentacion has passed away and there are so many emotions running through me right now. X helped me in many ways with his music. He truly is a legend in my eyes. RIP X, you will forever live on with your music,” another user said. Although it was short lived, XXXtentacion had an extremely promising career. The rapper’s latest album ?, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart in March. He even scored a platinum plaque for his hit record “Look At Me,” which was released back in 2017. We can’t possibly imagine how difficult this is. Our hearts go out to XXXtentacion’s family.