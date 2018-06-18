XXXTentacion: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Shot Dead In Miami

So heartbreaking. A 20-year-old rapper named XXXTentacion was shot dead in Miami on June 18. Find out more about him, here!

XXXTentacion, 20, was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Miami on June 18 after getting shot at outside a motorcycle dealership, a source told TMZ. While he was taken to the hospital in hopes of being resuscitated, the news outlet now claims he’s dead. It’s not yet clear how many bullets entered XXX’s body, but a source told TMZ they heard “multiple shots fired”. Want to know more about the rapper? We’ve got details here.

1. XXXTentacion was awaiting trial before his death, after he was accused of domestic violence against his pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2016. Prosecutors also accused him of witness tampering, saying he also coerced the woman, which landed him in prison in December 2017, according to TMZ.

2. Before the shooting, XXXTentacion was on house arrest — following his release from jail — but a judge recently let him out so he could tour.

3. XXXTentacion was also a pretty good rapper — his latest album, ?, debuted at #1 on the on the Billboard 200 in March 2018. And that was only his second album ever.

4. In March 2018, he announced that he’d be enrolling in community college to get his GED, according to VladTV. Pretty cool, right?

5. Lastly, XXXTentacion had been very public about his battles and struggles with depression. In fact, the third track of his debut album, 17, was called “Depression & Obsession.”