Lincoln Adim: 5 Things To Know About Controversial ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant

‘The Bachelorette’ contestant Lincoln Adim made shocking headlines when it was revealed that he was convicted of a crime days before he appeared on the show. Here are five things you should know about him.

Lincoln Adim, a contestant on season 14 of The Bachelorette caused a lot of controversy when headlines revealed that he was convicted of a crime in Boston, MA on May 21, 2018, days before he appeared on the popular reality television series. Lincoln, who is an accounts sales executive, has reportedly been convicted of “groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship”, according to Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. The shocking information has caused a lot of followers to question the casting process of the show and whether or not it’s strict enough. Here are five things you should know about Lincoln and his backstory.

1.) The headline-making incident happened with a woman, who was a stranger to him, on a cruise ship. Lincoln was a passenger on the ship in Boston Harbor on May 30, 2016 and after getting arrested that same day, he was arraigned the next day.

2.) He pleaded guilty to the indecent assault and battery charges. On May 21, he made his plea and a judge sentenced him to jail for a year on a suspended sentence for two years. This means that if Lincoln does what the judge says, he won’t have to serve any prison time. The requirements from the judge include staying away from the victim and attending at least three Alcoholic Anonymous meetings a week.

3.) He may have to register as a sex offender. Due to the sexual nature of the charge and legalities, Lincoln is expected to have his name added to the registry, according to Reality Steve.

4.) His status on The Bachelorette could be affected. Although Lincoln has yet to be eliminated on Becca Kufrin‘s season of the show, it’s likely that like the general public, she wasn’t aware of the incident or the charges. We’re not sure if the show’s producers will allow him to continue competing or if Becca will simply reject him based on the information.

5.) An official statement from Warner Bros. TV claims they didn’t know about his past when casting him for The Bachelorette. “No one on The Bachelorette production had any knowledge about the incident or charges when Lincoln Adim was cast, and he himself denied ever having engaged in or having been charged with any sexual misconduct,” the production company of the show said in the statement. They also claimed that they did a background check with a “well respected” third party company and nothing of concern came up. “The report we received did not reference any incident or charge relating to the recent conviction – or any other charges relating to sexual misconduct,” the statement continued. “We are currently investigating why the report did not contain this information, which we will share when we have it.”