Jena Sims: 5 Things To Know About Brooks Koepka’s Gorgeous GF After His U.S. Open Victory

For the 2nd year in a row, Brooks Koepka celebrated a U.S. Open victory with girlfriend Jena Sims! And, although he was the star, she stole the spotlight with her beauty! Here’s 5 things to know about her!

1. Jena Sims, 29, is a Georgia native. — She was born and raised in Winder, Georgia and graduated high school in 2007. She attended Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she studied International Business. Jena currently resides in CA, where she works.

2. Jena is an actress, model and beauty pageant title holder. — She holds the titles of Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager (2004); Miss Junior National Teenager (2005); Miss Georgia Teen USA (2007). Jena represented Georgia in the Miss Teen USA 2007 pageant in 2007, but did not place. She was the first Miss Georgia Teen USA not to place in the pageant since 2003. Her acting gigs include, Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012). Jena also appeared in an episode of Entourage. Jena has shared the screen with Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro and Jeremy Renner, to name a few, according to her IMDb page.

3. She is the founder of Pageant of Hope, a nonprofit organization. — Pageant of Hope “aims to raise awareness and support in giving children and teenagers who face serious challenges the opportunity to shine and be celebrated for who they are,” the nonprofit’s official website states. “The main takeaway the participants receive is tremendous confidence, self-esteem, and appreciation of their own inner-beauty.” Jena has held the title of president and CEO for 11 years, having earned 10 national community service awards through her volunteerism all over the world.

4. Jena went viral at the U.S. Open in 2017. — After Brooks Koepka one the 2017 U.S. open, his first major career title, he reunited with Jena after walking off the 18th hole, where FOX caught their emotional kiss. However, the sweet moment was ruined when FOX announcer, Joe Buck misidentified Jena as Koepka’s ex-girlfriend, Becky Edwards. Watch the cringeworthy moment below…

Fox's golf coverage, in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/EaBRN1v0ZK — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 19, 2017

5. Jena and Koepka have been dating for nearly two years. — The couple’s photos online trace back to August 2017. It appears as though Koepka ended his relationship with Becky Edwards around December of 2016.