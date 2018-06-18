Aww! Tristan Thompson has some new insane chains celebrating his two kids! Check out the photo right here!

Father’s Day is about family, food and show gratitude to the dads and father figures in our lives, right?! And in Tristan Thompson‘s, 27, case, it’s also a chance to get some swanky new bling paying tribute to his own little ones! The pro baller shared a photo of two new gold necklaces. One has a nameplate for his daughter True Thompson and the other for his son Prince Thompson! Of course, the names are spelled out in diamonds, because why not!? What a sweet way to honor your kids!

This new photo comes just hours after Khloe Kardashian confirmed that she and Baby True have officially moved back to LA. The announcement came in the form of Snapchat (naturally) of a big bundle of balloons welcoming them to town! However, we don’t think Tristan came with them. Why? The balloons say, “Welcome home Khloe and True.” There’s no mention of KoKo’s BF anywhere!

This definitely lines up with a report that previously surfaced. “They’re both leaving Cleveland and heading to LA, but they’re going to live apart,” a source told Life&Style. “They’ve been fighting nonstop. They can’t get through one conversation without it turning into a huge argument. She can’t stop being angry at Tristan. Not living together is a clear sign that things aren’t going well.”

As fans know, the likely root of all these disagreements is the cheating allegations that came to light just when Baby True was arriving in April. He was allegedly taped kissing other women in clubs and taking other women to his hotel room. Khloe has yet to publicly address the shocking scandal.