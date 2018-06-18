Tiny Likes Multiple Instagram Comments Slamming T.I. For Apparent Cheating Video

Did T.I. take it one slap too far? After Tip was caught with his hand on the butt of a woman who wasn’t Tiny, his wife reportedly went on a spree, liking comments that dragged T.I.!

Here we go again. After a damning video appeared to show T.I., 38, slapping the butt of a woman (who may or may not be Asia’h Epperson, 29), fans flocked to the aide of Tip’s long-suffering wife, Tameka “Tiny’ Harris, 42. These furious stans tore into Tip, bashing him for betraying his wife – and Tiny went on a spree, liking over a dozen of these anti-T.I. tirades, according to Celebrity Insider. “Never understood how a grown man can have a wife beautiful family and risk it for this BS?” one of the commentators said. “Your KIDS CAN SEE THIS. Tighten up. Kings don’t trade Queens for handmaidens.”

That comment echoed something that Tiny herself posted online on June 15, right before the video of T.I.’s alleged cheating hit the Internet. Tiny shared a video of Snoop Dogg, in which the rapper said he wouldn’t “be as strong” if he didn’t marry his wife. “Crown the KING who knows that his QUEEN is the most important piece on the board. #chessnotcheckers #CHECKMATE,” she captioned the video. Normally, this would have been just a positive message of empowerment from Tiny, but this video came on the heels of T.I. sharing a post with a quote from the conservative writer Dr. Helen Smith. The post said that marriage is a trap, and that after tying the knot, men have a good chance to “lose their friends, their respect, their space, their sex life, their money and – if it all goes wrong – their family.”

So, for those keeping track: T.I. shares this demeaning post that paints women as money-grubbing, control monsters who, through marriage, ends a man’s “masculinity”; Tiny shares a voice where Snoop says marriage makes a man stronger; and then a video leaks showing T.I. snuggling with another woman.

That timeline would explain why Tiny left T.I. when she shared her Father’s Day message. “Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads” she wrote over a picture of her two-year-old daughter Heiress. She then shared a throwback picture of her and her father. “He’s the man responsible for molding me into who I am musically & morally today!! Thankful for every day,year I got to spend with him. May he Rest In Heaven!!” Sadly, it seems that Tiny and Tips marriage might be R.I.P. too.