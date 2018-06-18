Meghan Markle Sobbed When Dad Missed Wedding, He Reveals: Plus, Royal Baby Coming ‘Soon’

In his first-ever TV interview, Thomas Markle reveals how his daughter, Meghan, got emotional when he told her he had to skip her wedding to Prince Harry. Plus, he dishes on the couple’s baby plans and more!

Meghan Markle’s dad is telling all in a new interview with Good Morning Britain. The Q&A with Piers Morgan was Thomas Markle’s first television interview, and he talked all about missing his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry last month because he had to have open heart surgery at the last minute. “Meghan cried, I’m sure. She did cry,” he said. “They both said, ‘Take care of yourself we’re really worried about you.’ They said the important thing was that I get better.”

Since Thomas had to drop out, Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, walked the gorgeous bride down the aisle instead, which Thomas said was an honor. “I can’t think of a better replacement than someone like Prince Charles,” he raved. “He looked very handsome and my daughter looked beautiful with him. I was jealous. I wish I had been there. I wish it had been me, but thank God he was there. I thank him for that.” Before his heart attack and subsequent surgery, Thomas made headlines after getting caught staging paparazzi photos of himself. In this interview, he apologized for doing so, admitted it was a mistake, and explained that he was simply trying to change his image — not make money.

“For one whole year, I was presented as a hermit hiding out in Mexico,” Thomas explained. “I was looking to change my image and obviously that was a mistake. It went wrong. I spoke to them [Meghan and Harry] and I apologized. I realize it was a serious mistake, but it’s hard to take it back. Both Harry and Meghan were very forgiving about it.”

He also discussed Meghan and Harry’s plans for raising a family, and revealed there may be a baby on the way sooner rather than later! “She’s anted children for a long time, and when she met Harry, she spoke about how much she loves him,” he said. “There’s got to be a child in the making, somewhere soon. I don’t think the stork has hit the air, but I think it will happen soon.”