‘The Proposal’: 5 Things To Know About ABC’s Hottest New Dating Show

Are you ready to watch more people find love on TV? ‘The Proposal’ premieres June 18, and HollywoodLife has 5 keys things you need to know before tuning in!

1. The show is going to be hosted by a former Bachelor! Jesse Palmer, 39, was the Bachelor back in season 5. He’s also a former NFL quarterback. Jesse has left football behind for TV. He’s been a contributor on ABC’s Good Morning America and is now the host of DailyMailTV. Given that he’s stayed within the ABC family, it’s no surprise he was chosen as the host of The Proposal!

2. The Proposal is a pageant-style dating show. The reality series will feature 10 eligible men or women competing in four pageant-style rounds to win the heart of a mystery man or woman whose identity is hidden from them. The men or women will attempt to woo the mystery person in a first impressions round. They’ll then bare their souls in a beachwear round, answer the mystery person’s most pressing romantic questions, and strive to receive a seal of approval from the mystery person’s most trusted family member in the final round.

3. There’s going to be a proposal at the end of every episode. At least, that’s what Jesse says. “Viewers at home don’t have to wait three months to go the journey before seeing a proposal or seeing a result. On this show, at the end of every episode, there’s going to be that moment, that proposal. People don’t have to wait for it,” Jesse told E! Online.

4. The show will air after The Bachelorette. The Proposal will air at 10 p.m. on ABC after Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

5. The Proposal was created by the man behind of The Bachelor franchise. Mike Fleiss, the mastermind behind Bachelor Nation, is the man behind The Proposal. He’s basically taking over Monday nights with The Bachelorette and The Proposal!