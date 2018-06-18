Shay Mitchell’s Top 3 Tips To Grow Your Social Media Following & How To Ignore The Haters

Shay Mitchell has almost 20 million followers on Instagram, and now she is sharing her top tips to get you more followers.

Shay Mitchell‘s Instagram seems like the perfect page, so when HollywoodLife.com got a chance to sit down with the star, we asked her how she curates her feed. “I think if anybody looked at my profile, you’d be like, ‘Oh, there’s beauty, there’s fitness, there’s travel,'” she told us EXCLUSIVELY. “I think you put up what you fine interesting, at the end of the day. I think it’s less about worrying how you can attain more followers, and more about making this your personal curation of an art gallery. That’s how I look at mine.”

After Shay was accused of posting photos that weren’t hers, she fully admitted, “I post some photos that I haven’t taken from places that I’m wanderlusting about all the time. It’s not just my personal experience — it’s more like how I see the world and my perspective, and putting up things that I find interesting. That’s all. It’s a collection of photos and videos that I find interesting. And then my Instagram stories, yeah, that’s me in real life moments, that’s it.” She continued, “I wanna encourage people to get out there and see the world. And whether that’s even a road trip. I’m not telling you to get a plane ticket. Take a road trip, drive, take a bus wherever. Get out of your comfort zone. That’s what I want people to do.”

She does travel a lot for work and for fun, so she also shared her travel beauty tips. “Plane beauty — I always suggest having a really solid moisturizer. I’ll be the one person that’s putting on a pore strip or a face mask! I use that time in the air as my spa day, if you will. I don’t wear an ounce of makeup on a plane. It’s literally the time for me to have a break in all ways — my hair, my skin, everything. Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize. I drink a ton of water, which is why I always sit in the isle. I disconnect. I don’t get the Wifi password. I really do just use it as a time for me, which is why I love traveling so much.”

As important as social media is to her, she says, “It’s so important to take a social medial break. I’m not saying take a phone break — call your mom, call your dad, call your friends, but get off online for a minute and stop worrying and focusing about what other people are doing and focus on what you can do to enhance your life and make your day better.”

If you do have haters trolling you, celeb or not, Shay says: “My tips for [haters] is to feel bad them, and try and not even judge them, as hard as that is, for being a mean person. Try and think about it in a way that you have no idea what they’re going through. What horrible thing are they going through that they feel the need to put you down and make themselves feel better? That’s sad to me. That’s what you have to do to feel better? I don’t have time for it. I don’t pay attention to the negative comments just like I don’t pay attention to compliments in the same way. I don’t wanna be up and down all day, with emotions, because of a certain way people make me feel. If I’m happy and content with myself, and my life, and the direction that I’m going in, then that’s really all I care about, to be honest.”