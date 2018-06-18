Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Selena Gomez Trying To Ignore Justin Bieber’s Romance With Hailey Baldwin But It Still Hurts

Splash News/REX/Shutterstock
Justin must be tired ,he run all over the field and he is a great player for his team !Pictured: Justin Bieber playing soccerRef: SPL1696416 120518 Picture by: T.Maidana / Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
*NO MAIL ONLINE* Selena Gomez soaks up the sun, cruising on a luxury boat around Sydney Harbour with friends Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL1666982 190318 Picture by: Media-Mode / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.

Selena Gomez has been doing her best to not pay attention to ex Justin Bieber’s new romance with Hailey Baldwin and despite being bothered by it, she doesn’t think their relationship will last. Find out why.

Selena Gomez, 25, has been having a hard time staying away from the news about Justin Bieber‘s new romance with Hailey Baldwin, 21, and because she still has feelings for him, it’s been upsetting for her. “Selena is doing her best to ignore Justin and his dating life, but she is aware that he and Hailey are spending a lot of time together, making out in public and seem to be happy together,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Selena is doing her best to not pay attention to what Justin is up to, but it’s impossible, her friends text her and tell her what is going on constantly. She enjoys being single but knowing Justin is moving on still hurts.”

Although Selena and Justin have both seemed to be living their best single lives since their split, we can understand why Justin’s public romantic moments would get to her. “Selena is sad things are the way they are between her and Justin because despite everything, she still has strong feelings for him,” the source continued. “Selena still misses him and thinks about Justin all the time.” Selena’s own experience with having a love life with Justin keeps her weary of his relationship with anyone else. “Selena has major doubts that Justin and Hailey will stay together very long,” the source said. “Selena knows better than anyone how challenging it can be to maintain a relationship with Justin. She wishes Justin the best and hopes he does not break Hailey’s heart by quickly losing interest again.”

Hailey doesn’t seem to be too concerned with getting her heart broken just yet. The blonde beauty always seems to have a carefree and fun-loving attitude whenever she’s around Justin. Whether she’s drying him off with a towel or grabbing coffee with the singer, her happiness shines through. It will be interesting to see where things go from here!