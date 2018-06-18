Selena Gomez Trying To Ignore Justin Bieber’s Romance With Hailey Baldwin But It Still Hurts

Selena Gomez, 25, has been having a hard time staying away from the news about Justin Bieber‘s new romance with Hailey Baldwin, 21, and because she still has feelings for him, it’s been upsetting for her. “Selena is doing her best to ignore Justin and his dating life, but she is aware that he and Hailey are spending a lot of time together, making out in public and seem to be happy together,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Selena is doing her best to not pay attention to what Justin is up to, but it’s impossible, her friends text her and tell her what is going on constantly. She enjoys being single but knowing Justin is moving on still hurts.”

Although Selena and Justin have both seemed to be living their best single lives since their split, we can understand why Justin’s public romantic moments would get to her. “Selena is sad things are the way they are between her and Justin because despite everything, she still has strong feelings for him,” the source continued. “Selena still misses him and thinks about Justin all the time.” Selena’s own experience with having a love life with Justin keeps her weary of his relationship with anyone else. “Selena has major doubts that Justin and Hailey will stay together very long,” the source said. “Selena knows better than anyone how challenging it can be to maintain a relationship with Justin. She wishes Justin the best and hopes he does not break Hailey’s heart by quickly losing interest again.”

Hailey doesn’t seem to be too concerned with getting her heart broken just yet. The blonde beauty always seems to have a carefree and fun-loving attitude whenever she’s around Justin. Whether she’s drying him off with a towel or grabbing coffee with the singer, her happiness shines through. It will be interesting to see where things go from here!