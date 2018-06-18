Selena Gomez Spotted In Europe With David Henrie & Fans Are Freaking Over The ‘Wizards’ Reunion: Pic

Abracadabra! Selena Gomez and David Henrie posed together with a fan in Capri, and we think it’s time for a ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ reboot! Take a look at the adorable pic here!

They may have played brother and sister on TV, but they’re actually friends in real life! Selena Gomez, 25, and David Henrie, 28, were spotted in Italy on June 18 and were nice enough to pose with a very elated fan. In the pic captioned, “Ran into some familiar faces on the streets of Capri! Being star struck is a real thing,” both Selena and David can be seen flaunting huge smiles, and now all we want to do is binge Wizards of Waverly Place. In addition to their epic reunion, both Selena and David look incredible and super sun kissed. Selena opted for a floral wrap dress paired with gold hoops, and David looked dapper in a white polo with purple pants. “The Russos are back!!” one fan tweeted after seeing the pic. But, where’s Jake T. Austin?!

Of course, this isn’t the first time Sel and David spent time together. Just last month the former co-stars stirred social media into a frenzy when David posted a photo of Selena at dinner with him and his wife Maria. “Alex always crashing the party,” David tweeted making a reference to Selena’s character from the beloved Disney show. Nevertheless, we’re glad to see Selena in such good spirits. As we previously told you, the “Wolves” singer was a bit distraught after Dolce & Gabbana co-founder Stefano Gabbana, 55, called her “ugly.”

“Selena actually took the comment hard and was very disturbed and upset over them, but she is relieved with the outcry from her fans and friends who are on her side and have stuck up for her,” a source close to Selena explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena is not about being bullied, and she hopes people can learn from Stefano’s words and actually make a difference and not be a part of the problem,” the source continued

IG | andrea_s101: Ran into some familiar faces on the streets of Capri! Being star struck is such a real thing. pic.twitter.com/e5s88aa3kA — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) June 18, 2018

Well, we’re glad Selena is turning a negative into a positive. And, by the looks of her pic with David, she’s doing just fine!