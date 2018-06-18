Nick Jonas & Mustard Rock MTV Movie & TV Awards With Epic Performance Of ‘Anywhere’

Is it us, or did it just get hot in here?! Nick Jonas steamed things up when he hit the stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for a rendition of his song ‘Anywhere’ with Mustard on June 18!

Obviously, the focus of the MTV Movie and TV Awards is the biggest movies and television shows of the year — but there was some special time set aside for musical performances as well! At the 2018 show, one of those was from Nick Jonas and DJ Mustard. The guys teamed up for a rendition of their current single, “Anywhere,” and it was incredible. The high-energy set got the crowd pumped up, and of course…it didn’t hurt that Nick is pretty damn good to look at!

It’s been two years since Nick released his album Last Year Was Complicated, which told the story of the aftermath of his 2015 breakup from Olivia Culpo. However, the former Disney Channel star has made sure to keep fans invested in his art for the last several months — not only has he starred in movies like Jumanji, but he’s released standalone singles like “Anywhere” and “Find You.” At this point, it’s unclear when he plans to release another album…but we’ll be waiting!

Meanwhile, Nick has been making headlines for his personal life lately, too. After all, he’s dating one of the most gorgeous actresses EVER — Priyanka Chopra! The two were first linked at the end of May, and they haven’t been shy about showing off their romance ever since.

Aside from public dinner dates in NYC and lovey-dovey comments on each other’s Instagram pics, Nick and Priyanka also proved how serious they are when they went to his cousin’s wedding together. Yep, she’s met the family already! Unfortunately, Priyanka was NOT on-hand for Nick’s MTV Awards appearance…but we’re sure she was watching!