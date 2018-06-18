Nick Jonas, Chadwick Boseman & More Hunks Rock The MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet
So much eye candy! Nick Jonas, Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, and more incredibly handsome stars hit the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Movie Awards! Take a look at the gallery below!
No awards show is complete without a fashion moment, and for this year’s MTV Movie Awards on June 18, Hollywood’s leading men came to slay! Nick Jonas, 25, set the tone for the evening in a leather jacket, paired with a black and white shirt and black boots. The only thing missing is his new love Priyanka Chopra, 35! Following suit, Michael B. Jordan, 31, looked just as dapper in a black bomber and boots. However, he took his look to a whole new level with fitted floral pants. But, that’s no surprise as the Black Panther always kills it.
And, speaking of Black Panther, Michael’s co-star Chadwick Boseman, 40, was also present. The actor, who recently had a major moment at this year’s Met Gala, looked too cool in an Off-White hand-painted denim on denim ensemble that was inspired by Impressionism. What a statement! However, Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp stole the show with his maroon velvet suite jacket. How is he already an icon at 13-years-old.
Nevertheless, Noah wasn’t the only celebrity who opted for a more formal look. The guys from Jersey Shore switched things up from their regular gym, tan, laundry routine by rocking dress pants and shades! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and DJ Pauly D all rocked suits, while Vinny Gaudagnino kept it chill in a white polo with fitted slacks.
But, that’s not all. G-Eazy had the most impressive look of all because his gorgeous girlfriend Halsey was in his arms!