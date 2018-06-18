Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Melania Trump: Why She Refused To Be ‘Complicit’ & Stay Silent On Donald’s Immigration Policy

REX/Shutterstock
Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hold hands as they walk across the South Lawn as they and their son Barron Trump Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 11 Jun 2017 Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump return to the White House in Washington, DC, after a trip to New Jersey,.
AFP OUT Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chip Somodevilla/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9354387b) Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump President and First Lady return to the White House, Washington, USA - 05 Feb 2018 US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump return to the White House via Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2018. The President and First Lady spent the day in Cincinnati, Ohio. President Trump delivered remarks after touring cylinder manufacturer Sheffer Corporation while the first lady visited patients and their families at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, during an event to celebrate military mothers and spouses Trump, Washington, USA - 09 May 2018
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembarking from Marine One Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington, USA - 10 Sep 2017 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive back at the White House on Marine One from spending the weekend at Camp David during the weekend of hurricanes hitting the US. The President then addressed issues related to the hurricane Harvey and Irma. View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
On-Air Reporter & Writer

Melania Trump spoke out against her husband’s administration & their decision to separate immigrant children from their families trying to cross into the United States. Find out why she refused to remain silent.

Melania Trump, 48, issued a rare public rebuke to her husband, Donald, on June 17 in a strong statement issued through her spokeswoman, as outrage mounted to forced child migrant separations from their parents. She usually refrains from commentary when it comes to her husband’s policy and position on certain issues, but when she saw immigrant children sobbing for their parents after they were separated at America’s borders, she could not stay silent. “Melania has always vowed not to make statements of any kind challenging Donald [Trump]’s policies, but she felt she could no longer remain silent on the current immigration situation. By staying silent, Melania felt she was seen to be complicit, and she wanted the world to know that’s not the case at all,” a source close to the First Lady told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Melania is heartbroken for all the families that are being torn apart, and she feels it goes against everything she, and the USA as a whole, stands for.”

Melania, an immigrant, herself, said in her statement, “Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.” According to our insider, Donald Trump was less than thrilled with Melania’s heartfelt response to the crisis at the border. “Donald was not happy at all that Melania released the statement—she did talk to him in advance though, and he suggested a couple of changes, which she agreed to,” the source shared. “Donald’s concern was that all the blame was being leveled at him, and the Republican Party, and he believes it is also down to the Democrats and their refusal to work with him on immigration matters.”

Several Republican leaders have joined Melania in speaking out against the separation of children and families at the border. Former First Lady Barbara Bush wrote a scathing Op-Ed for the Washington Post, writing, “I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart.” We can only hope Congress comes together to make a change and reunite these poor children with their parents.