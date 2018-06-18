Did Meghan Markle Pay Homage To Late Princess Diana In Similar Dress? — See Loving Tribute

Meghan Markle paid tribute to her groom’s mother on their wedding day by carrying forget-me-nots. Now, are her fashion choices being inspired by the late Diana as well?

Meghan Markle, 36, wore a gorgeous blue and white Oscar de la Renta dress on June 16. She attended the wedding of Prince Harry’s cousin Celia McCorquodale, as she exchanged vows with George Woodhouse. Celia was Princess Diana‘s niece and actually wore the Spencer Tiara, which Diana also wore on her wedding day. Perhaps Meghan was paying homage to Diana as well. Her dress reminded us of an outfit that Lady Di wore way back in 1986.

Diana wore the blue and white printed tunic over white pants while visiting Saudi Arabia. She paired the look with white shoes, which Meghan also did. Meghan’s shoes were actually bespoke AQUAZZURA shoes, which some are speculating were her exact wedding shoes! They were super high and Meghan actually almost took a tumble while walking down a steep hill to the church, but luckily, Harry was there to save her! Meghan looked gorgeous, but in my mind, her dress was a tad too big for her.

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has paid homage to Princess Diana on numerous occasions, from her clothing to her haircuts. Most recently, Kate wore a red and white dress while leaving the hospital after the birth of her third child. Diana wore a similar red and white look while leaving the hospital with Harry in 1984. And of course, every day, she wears Princess Diana’s diamond and sapphire engagement ring.