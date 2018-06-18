Lady Gaga Flaunts Toned Legs In Sexy Red & Black Dress For Surprise MTV Movie Awards Appearance

Rocking a striking red dress with sheer black detailing, Lady Gaga surprised fans by hitting the MTV Movie Awards stage to accept an award! She also debuted a new rocker-chic hairstyle! See her sizzling ensemble here!

Lady Gaga, 32, made an epic appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 18, and her dress could not have been hotter for the surprise occasion! While Gaga didn’t walk the red carpet, she came out during the last hour of the show when host Tiffany Haddish, 38, presented the award for Best Music Documentary. After announcing Lady Gaga as the winner, Gaga herself stepped onto the stage looking ravishing in a black and red number as the crowd went wild! The singer received the honor for her Netflix film Gaga: Five Foot Two.

For her first ever MTV Movie & TV Awards appearance, the star wore a sexy rockstar dress featuring a cherry red corset with a black maxi skirt attached. The bottom half of her skirt was predominantly sheer with solid vertical stripes on it — SO chic! Gaga’s accessories were also on point as she sported a black leather belt, a thick metallic choker layered with a long necklace, statement dangle earrings, and rows of rings. She looked modern, polished, and super edgy! Only adding to her cool-girl aesthetic, Gaga rocked a hairdo reminiscent of Gwen Stefani in the 90s. We loved her deep side part and half-shaved look!

After Gaga received her golden popcorn, she presented the award for Best Movie, announcing Black Panther as the winner. She later posed with members of the cast backstage. For Gaga’s own award, she was up against some stiff competition, including JAY-Z and Diddy! The other nominees in her category were: Diddy’s Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, Jay-Z’s Footnotes for 4:44, and Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre‘s The Defiant Ones.

Gaga’s next big film project is hitting the big screen in October. She’s starring in a musical romantic drama alongside Bradley Cooper called A Star is Born, and it’s already gaining major buzz! For the movie, Gaga dyed her hair brown and was barely recognizable!