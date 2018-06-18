Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Hold Hands On Date In NYC After Sexy Makeout Session — New Pics

Things are heating up between on-again couple Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber! After they were spotted locking lips, the pair held hands out on a date in NYC!

Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Justin Bieber, 24, are clearly smitten with each other! After they were caught making out over the weekend, they held hands on while leaving a lunch date at Cecconi’s in Brooklyn. JB had Hailey’s hand clutched in his behind his back as he ducked to avoid paparazzi and fans, while Hailey looked straight ahead with an expressionless face. Hailey stunned in a printed button-down shirt tucked into high-waisted jean shorts, that were cinched with an oversized Chanel belt. Justin kept it casual with a backwards hat, red gym shorts, white tube socks and red slides. The pics come just one day after confirming their romance was back on by sealing it with a kiss in Brooklyn Park on Sunday!

There’s no denying that there was some unfinished business between these two, after they briefly dating between 2015 and 2016. The pair kicked off romance rumors last week when they attended a Hillsong Church conference together in Miami, and were seen out partying until 3 AM in South Beach! HollywoodLife.com hears exclusively that Hailey is so happy her relationship with Justin has rekindled! “There’s just something about Justin that draws Hailey to him, and when she’s with him all she wants to do is kiss him, and hold him, she can’t help herself!” the insider said, “Hailey is telling everyone that it’s nothing serious between them, and that they’re just keeping it light and fun, but there’s no hiding the fact that she’s already crazy about Justin again.”

Clearly the two are crazy about each other. They went from park bench, to park bench this weekend, kissing for the cameras and cuddling up. While they aren’t ‘social media’ official yet, we’re thinking it’s only a matter of time until one of them posts a selfie of their escapades together!