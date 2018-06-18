Jimmy Wopo Dead At 21: Second Rapper Gunned Down After XXXTentacion Killed

On the heels of XXXTentacion’s murder, fellow rapper Jimmy Wopo has also tragically been gunned down on June 18. We’ve got more on his heartbreaking death.

It’s a very dark day in the rap world on June 18 as two rising stars have been gunned down in separate attacks. Talented Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the Hill District of the Pennsylvania city. The 21-year-old up and comer had just signed his first major record deal and was just signed by Grammy nominated music producer Sledgren to be his manager. Sled tweeted out, “We just signed him I can’t stop crying,” upon hearing of Jimmy’s tragic murder. It occurred on the same day that 20-year-old Miami rapper XXXTentacion was gunned down in a possible robbery attempt outside a south Florida motorcycle shop.

Pittsburgh Police in a statement said they responded to a double shooting where two victims were struck as they sat inside their car around 4:22pm EST. Police described it as an “isolated incident” and that both men were rushed to the hospital where Wopo succumbed to his critical injuries. His friend remains in stable condition with gunshot wounds. Like Wopo, XXXTentacion had been sitting inside a car – his black BMW – outside of Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida when he was shot. In XXX’s case, police believe it was a possible robbery attempt. No motive is known yet for Wopo’s shooting.

Wopo released two mixtapes with partner Hardo via streaming and YouTube, 2016’s Woponese and 2017’s Back Against The Wall. Hardo tweeted out, “Thanks for the love and prayers, my bro with God now. Trapnese 4ever,” upon hearing the tragic news of Wopo’s death. Stars in the rap world are shook over Jimmy’s sad passing, with Pusha T tweeting ” Damn R.I.P. # JimmyWopo,” after doing the same for XXXTentacion. Juicy J also tweeted “R.I.P. Jimmy Wopo,” addding “Damn mane this sh*t crazy,” after also mourning XXX.

On Feb. 27 of last year, I asked Jimmy Wopo what it was like to grow up in an environment of violence and chaos. This was his (sobering, powerful) answer. The 21-year-old was shot dead today in the Hill District. pic.twitter.com/0VFosaxmDb — Julian Routh (@julianrouth) June 19, 2018

In a Feb. 27, 2017 interview, Wopo was candid about growing up around violence in the projects of the Hill District, saying that he didn’t want to leave this world as just another teenage shooting victim. He already was injured in two other shooting incidents growing up that left scars on his stomach, arm and leg. He said getting shot the second time changed his life around. “Life can be over real quick. When I was only 18, only 16, I would have been just another little story. How do I want to leave my mark on this world? Not like that. Not like that.” Sadly he died as the victim of a drive by shooting at age 21 and the rap world will be forever deprived of his amazing talent yet to come.