Gwen Stefani Sends Love to Blake Shelton On B-Day & Reveals Super Random Gift She Got Him

So cute! Blake Shelton received a one-of-a-kind gift from his love, Gwen Stefani, for his birthday this year, and you’ll never guess what it is! See the pics, here.

It looks like Gwen Stefani got super creative when purchasing a gift for Blake Shelton‘s 42nd birthday this year, as the couple revealed she bought him an American flag and flagpole for his home in Oklahoma. When your boyfriend has pretty much everything, one must get creative, and that’s what Gwen did. And guess what? He seems to love the flag and pole! After celebrating Blake’s birthday and Father’s Day with Gwen’s dad over the weekend, they headed back to Oklahoma, where Gwen presented her gift. “Birthday [present] love u @blakeshelton gx,” she wrote on the picture of her and Blake in front of the flag and pole. So cute, right?

And that’s not all. Earlier today, June 18, Gwen also posted a sweet picture of Blake’s face, and added the following message: “Happy b day @blakeshelton#iloveuthemost #yourmyfavorite gx.” Aww! He’s our favorite, too! Anyway, she then took to her Instagram stories to show he revealing the flag pole gift to her man. While riding in a helicopter, she waits for him to notice “anything different” on his property. When he realizes, and see the flagpole, he looks at her, smiles, and says, “Oh!” Watch that video below.

i like how long it takes him to look over ALL HUNDRED ACRES OF HIS PROPERTY TO FIND A 20 FT FLAG POLE. (this is lowkey the cutest thing though) pic.twitter.com/Caqlx7mMVe — blake 🕊 (@blakeysdimples) June 18, 2018

Gwen also drew a heart over Blake’s face in another post, so it’s very clear she’s spoiling him on his birthday. We love them as a couple, and can’t wait to see what else she has in store for her man today!