Chris Pratt Shares 9 Important Life Lessons While Accepting MTV Generation Award: ‘Don’t Be A Turd’ & More

Who knew that one day we’d be taking advice from Andy Dwyer? Chris Pratt was presented with the prestigious Generation Award on June 18 for his remarkable work in TV and movies. His Jurassic World costar Bryce Dallas Howard, and his Parks and Recreation wife, Aubrey Plaza, did the honors. While we, as Parks and Rec stans, were freaking out over the Andy and April reunion, it was really Chris’ speech that stole the show. Alright; everyone shut up and listen to Star Lord!

They only gave me a couple of minutes so I’m gonna cut to the chase. I’m gonna speak to you, the next generation. I accept the responsibility as your elder, so listen up! This is what I call 9 rules from Chris Pratt Generation Award Winner:

1. Breathe. If you don’t you’ll suffocate.

2. You have a soul, be careful with it.

3. Don’t be a turd. In this real world, In this real world it is illegal to slap people. Don’t take advantage of that fact. Be strong, be a protector, and if you’re smart be a humble influencer. Do not (inaudible) against the weak, that makes you a bully. Be bigger than that.

4. When giving a dog medicine, put the medicine in a piece of hamburger they won’t even know they are eating medicine.

5. It doesn’t matter what it is – earn it. It feels good! 5 bucks earned is better than 10 bucks given to you every time! If you feel like crap look at your life, what do you have that you haven’t’ earned and do something about it. Reach out to someone in pain. BE of service. It feels good and it is good for your soul.

6. God is real. God loves you! God wants the best for you, believe that – I do.

7. IF you have to poop at a party but you’re embarrassed because you will stink up the bathroom, just do what I do. Lock the door. Sit down and get all the pee out first. Once all the pee is gone, you poop flush boom! You minimize the amount of time the poop is touching the air. If you poop first, it takes you longer to pee and you pee on top of it and stirring up and the poop particles create a cloud. Then everyone will know that you pooped. Just trust me, it’s science.

8. Learn to pray. It’s easy and it’s so good for your soul. You just close your eyes and list off people for which you are grateful, and ask for protection for the people you love. You don’t ask god to win the big game or anything and you don’t ask for his strength, (just) accept the outcome. Pray. Don’t be embarrassed by it. You let people see you do it. It’s good for their soul too.

9. Nobody is perfect. Nobody. None of us! People are going to say you’re perfect just the way you are, you’re not. You are imperfect, you always will be. There is a powerful force that designed you that way and it loves you and will accepts you for exactly who you are. It will forgive you for your flaws no matter what they are. If you’re willing to accept that you will have grace and grace is a gift. Freedom we enjoy in this country and that grace was paid for by somebody else’ blood. Don’t take it for granted. It is a gift for which none of us are worthy. Do your best to earn it. Be kind, don’t be a bully, be of service. Do not be a turd. God bless you, and please get home safely.