14 Celebs Confidently Rocking See-Through Bras: Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian & More

No, these aren’t wardrobe malfunctions! — Your favorite stars are stepping out in completely sheer bras, and the trend is taking off! Check out Kim Kardashian and more celebrities who’ve slayed in see-through bras!

An outfit can never be too sexy when it comes to Kim Kardashian, 38, and Halle Berry, 51, (to name a few), who’ve rocked bras as tops on numerous occasions. Not only are Hollywood’s sexiest stars stepping out in bras, but they’re even sporting sheer undergarments! From cleavage-baring bras to sultry bralettes, click through our attached gallery to see Kim, Halle, Ariel Winter, 20, and more!

Kim rocked the see-through trend as far back as 2016 when she hit the New York City streets in an all denim outfit and thigh-high clear boots. Her pale blue, sheer bustier was the most revealing piece of her outfit, which included an oversized Yeezy jean jacket, denim shorts, a silver choker and her show-stopping boots. Kim is no stranger to sheer bras, as she even donned a see-through black black bra also in 2016. She was out in NYC with her hubby, Kanye West, 41, when she stepped out in teh revealing top, which she pair with a button-up denim corset, black biker shorts and (our favorite) fuzzy, black slides.

Selena Gomez, 25, rocked a look similar to something Kim has worn in the past, when she attended an Iggy Azalea concert, way back in 2014 when she went to an Iggy Azalea, 28, concert back in 2014. She stunned in a sheer bra with black straps that wrapped around her torso. Sel topped off her look by draping a leather moto jacket on top of her bra.

Other stars who’ve followed Kim’s lead include Sara Sampaio, 26, who hit the Tribeca Film Festival in a black lace bralette in NYC on April 23, 2017; Bella Thorne, 20, who donned a white sheer bra at the launch of iGo.live in Beverly Hills on July 26, 2017; And, Olivia Munn, 37, who wore a white velvet bra-top under an oversized pantsuit at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 collection launch in LA on January 16.

Check out all of these stars and more rocking sheer bra tops in our attached gallery!