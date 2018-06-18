Tommy Lee got another Father’s Day gift courtesy of son Brandon: a video of him passed out on the floor in his underwear. See the strange Instagram post here.

Brandon Lee, 22, ended Father’s Day with a bang, getting in one last dig at his estranged dad, Tommy Lee. After telling him on Instagram on June 17 that he’s “twice the man” he’ll ever be, Brandon posted a video of the Mötley Crüe drummer seemingly passed out on the floor in his underwear and a tee. The video is grainy and short, and is disturbingly captioned, “Look a little sleepy there Tommy. 😴”. Tommy’s fiancée Brittany Furlan confirmed that she is the woman seen in the video trying to block Brandon’s camera and stop him from filming.

Brittany commented on the post, “Brandon…. This is too much. Your dad loves you and you love your dad. Please stop. Everyone is clearly hurt. Enough is enough.” A commenter rudely told her to mind her own business, to which she responded, “Mind my business? I’m in this video. This is my business. I think people like you who have no idea what’s going on need to stop. This family needs peace. Please guys, please.”

It’s unclear when the video was taken. Brandon and Tommy have been estranged since they got into a physical altercation in March, with Brandon allegedly entering his father’s bedroom and punching him (according to Tommy). Could this video have been from that volatile incident?

With Father’s Day over, will Brandon continue to post about Tommy? We’ll let you know!