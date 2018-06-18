Brandon Lee Slams Dad For Forgetting His Bday & Airing Feud Online: ‘Who’s The F***in Adult Here’?

As their feud rages on, Brandon Lee is demanding that his father, Tommy keeps things private! Brandon slammed the rocker for being a ‘let down’ as a father in a second scathing note online!

Brandon Lee, 22, is questioning his father’s maturity in a fiery new diss on Instagram! In a note directly addressed to Tommy Lee, 55, Brandon calls out his father, who he’s been feuding with since Father’s Day, about being an absentee father. And, that’s not it. — Brandon slams the Motley Crue drummer for not even calling him on his birthday on June 5. “Tommy. If you want to bad mouth me, do it to me face,” Brandon began in his second public diss to his father.

The rest of the note read: “You post something for the world to see, saying that I’m a bad kid and my mom is a bad mother, what do you expect? Seriously, who’s the fkn adult here? How would you even know if I’m a bad kid, you’re not even around enough to know what kind of a person I am. I understand that your feelings must be hurt still about how things went down. But please stop posting all of this on social media, it’s making us all act like kids. Let’s just drop it dude. You’re mad I didn’t say happy Father’s Day yo you?? So what?! My birthday was on June 5th motherf–ker … I didn’t hear sh-t from you… and I didn’t go telling the world what a let down you are. Come on man. It’s time to move on. Let’s keep this private.”

The note was captioned, “Sorry for the noise everyone. Hopefully this is the End.”

Brandon’s second post came after Tommy first called him out for not acknowledging their father-son relationship on June 18, aka, Father’s Day. Tommy sparked the online spat, when he claimed that his kids “don’t know the value of things.” The rocker also wrote: “I know I’m not fully to blame, because their mom has a lot to do with it, enabling bad behavior and buying them things when they weren’t good, but I guess I hoped at the end of the day they would end up kind. I love them dearly, don’t get me wrong, but man, sometimes it’s really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals …. I love my boys but they can be assholes too.”

The father-son’s latest feud came after they made headlines for allegedly getting into a fist fight back in March. The two were apparently at odds over a social media post by Tommy, which verbally attacked his ex, and Brandon’s mother, Pamela Anderson.