Brad Pitt Gets His Wish — Spends Father’s Day With His Kids In London After Long Custody Battle

After Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reportedly hammered out a temporary custody agreement, he finally got a chance to celebrate Father’s Day with his beloved children.

Father’s Day must have felt like Christmas for Brad Pitt, 54. Why? The Hollywood icon got to spend the day with his kids – Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and the 9-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox – according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. A judge presiding over Brad and Angie’s divorce proceedings reportedly set up a detailed schedule for the kids to spend June 17 with Brad because “the children not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them.” Maddox, 16, wasn’t included in the timetable because the court decided, per PEOPLE, that the teenager is old enough to decide how much time he wants to spend with Brad. A rep for Brad declined to comment to HollywoodLife.com on this.

Considering how much Brad loves his kids and what happened with last year’s Father’s day, this is huge. This happy reunion reportedly happened in London, as the kids are living overseas with Angie as she films Maleficent 2. Cue up The Clash’s “London Calling,” because Brad has been in the United Kingdom since last week, when he was first spotted riding his bike across the Coworth Park hotel property – which happens to be just a quick jaunt to where Angie and the kids are residing. This likely won’t be the first time Brad hangs with his kids in London. When he starts work on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood later this summer, Brad will balance his “very busy schedule” between Los Angeles and London.

A lot has changed in a year. In 2017, Brad and the kids celebrated Father’s Day one day early, before the kids flew out to France to spend time with their mom. That won’t likely happen again, following the ruling from the Superior Court of Los Angeles County. The court deemed that the kids are “safe with their father” and issued a temporary arrangement that would allow the kids to spend time with Brad over the summer.

It won’t be long before Brad sees his kids again. He will reportedly have custody of the children for 10 hours a day from June 27 to July 1, and then he’ll spend four hours a day with his family from July 8-14. The kids pretty much split their time between their parents up until Brad and Angie’s next scheduled court hearing, which is August 13.