Beyonce & JAY-Z Trying For Another Baby? Why She Thinks ‘Just One More’ Would Be Perfect

Beyonce & JAY-Z only welcomed twins Rumi & Sir a year ago, but already they’re realizing they want 1 more child! Currently on tour though, HL learned exclusively whether or not the power couple have started trying for baby #4!

Looks like Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, are ready to add to the Carter family! After working through their marriage and emerging from the ashes more in love than ever, the two are beginning to realize that four may be their lucky number. Bey and Jay are already the proud parents of daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 1, but turns out, one more child may be “perfect.” Even better, they’re already thinking about how they can make it happen!

“Their marriage is the best it’s ever been, and Beyonce has even starting talking about how she would love to have another baby with Jay!” a source close to Beyonce shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Everyone thought that the twins would complete the family, but Beyonce’s thinking it would be nice to have just one more, and that four kids is the perfect even number.” Currently though, the power couple is on their “On The Run II” tour, which is scheduled to end on October 4 in Seattle. So while they don’t want to get pregnant within the next few months, they’re ready to start trying asap after it all ends.

“Once the tour is over, Beyonce and Jay have agreed to stop using contraception, let nature take its course, and see what happens,” our source added. So theoretically, Beyonce COULD be pregnant again by Christmas! The artists weren’t always in such a great place in their relationship though. In fact, Jay has admitted to cheating on his wife in the past, which sparked Beyonce’s 2016 Lemonade album. Since then, they’ve epically managed to work through their issues, and Jay released his own album in 2017, 4:44.

“Beyonce and Jay use their music as a kind of relationship therapy — they express all their negative feelings and pent up emotions, through it, they get everything out of their systems and then leave it there,” our insider explained. “It’s been a crazy intense past few years for Beyonce and Jay, but they’ve managed to work through everything together, and come out the other side stronger than ever.”

The duo surprised fans everywhere on June 16 when they dropped a joint album titled Everything Is Love. On it, they discuss their past issues, how they made it through, and reveal they’re more in love now than ever before. Talk about powerful! We can totally see how they’d want to add just one more little one to their empire!