Ann Coulter Slammed For Calling Immigrant Children ‘Child Actors’ & Supporting Trump’s Policy

Ann Coulter somehow managed to out-Ann Coulter herself today, calling the migrant children ripped away from their parents at the US border “child actors.” The pundit said during an appearance on the Fox News Channel program The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton that the children sobbing on TV after being taken to detention centers in a foreign country without their families were just faking it. What?

“I would also say one other thing, these child actors weeping and crying on all the other networks 24/7 right now — do not fall for it, Mr. President,” Coulter said. “I get very nervous about the president getting his news from TV.” Us too, but what? Coulter referenced a story in The New Yorker when she said the children filmed at the border were acting and being coached.

“A New Yorker article, The New Yorker is not a conservative publication, they describe how these kids, these kids are being coached,” she said. “They’re given scripts to read by liberals, according to The New Yorker. Don’t fall for the actor children.” It’s unclear which article in The New Yorker she is referring to, if any. After this absurd assertion — and blatant lie — about these kids who were literally ripped from their parents’ arms as they sought to seek asylum in the United States, many condemned Coulter on Twitter.

“Ann Coulter, sitting on her throne of privilege, says that asylum-seeking kids are ‘child actors,'”@JaclynCorin tweeted. Seems to be a pretty common term thrown around lately… It is revolting to see a person dismiss someone else’s pain as ‘fake.’ I sincerely hope Ann finds her morals one day.” @LaptopShopWH tweeted, “‘Ann Coulter’ is what happens when a radioactive Nazi bites a cheap Barbie doll knockoff”. Nice one.

Ann Coulter on Fox News calls crying immigrant children "child actors" and looks directly into the camera to warn Trump not to fall for it. pic.twitter.com/SIjrocmxKB — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 18, 2018

Some people brought up the absolutely hilarious incident in which Ann thought she was being unjustly persecuted because she had to switch seats on an airplane. “If anyone is a crisis actor, it’s hands down Ann Coulter. Waaah waaah my airplane seat sucks waaah too many immigrants waaah where’s the great big beautiful wall he promised waaah waaah”, @bridget_joy_ tweeted.

@Alt_FedEmployee chimed in with, “It’s hilarious how Ann Coulter can lose her fucking mind over a $35 airplane seat change then claim kids being held in cages against their will without parents are overreacting”. Amen!