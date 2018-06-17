Asia’h Epperson: 5 Things On The Mystery Woman T.I. Was Spotted Allegedly Canoodling With T.I. Backstage

Is Asia’h Epperson the woman T.I. slapped on the butt? Here’s everything you need to know about the actress allegedly seen getting very close to the rapper backstage.

We are still reeling over the newly surfaced video of T.I., 38, slapping the booty of a woman (who isn’t his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris) while backstage at a recent show in Indiana! Now, according to Bossip.com, we are learning that fans are convinced that the mystery woman he was allegedly with is an actress named Asia’h Epperson! Haven’t heard of her? No worries! We got you covered!

1) Asia’h is originally from the small town of Joplin, MO. She has since started a career an actress in films and TV. Her big break was in Straight Outta Compton. Remember that scene when the rap group booted a groupie named Felicia out the door of their hotel? Yeah… that was her! “Bye, Felicia!”

2) But that was just the beginning! She has since landed roles on TV shows like Murder in the First, Unconcealed and Greenleaf! Sounds like her career is definitely going places!

3) Asia’h is incredibly active. In her Instagram account, she loves sharing when she’s out skiing, hiking or doing push-ups in the park! Guess that’s why she’s got such an incredible figure!

Brown Suga Baby😏 A post shared by Asia'h Epperson (@asiahepperson) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:15pm PST

4) She is also a singer/songwriter. Although her music isn’t easy to come by at the moment, we wouldn’t be surprised if some new tunes from Asia’h crop up before long! If she is indeed the woman who was spotted with T.I., we’re betting he could certainly help her career!

5) Asia’h’s faith is very important to her. The rising star doesn’t hesitate to mention her Christian beliefs on her social media accounts!