Tommy Lee’s Son Slams Him On Father’s Day: ‘I’m Twice The Man You’ll Ever Be’

Whoa! Tommy Lee’s son Brandon just blasted his pop on Father’s Day! See what he wrote right here!

The bad blood between rock star Tommy Lee, 55, and his own son Brandon Lee, 22, continues to flow. It all began with a Father’s Day post from Tommy in which he honored his dear old dad David Lee Thomas Bass AND took some shots at his own kids! “Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don’t know the value of things,” he wrote in the caption. “If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK. I never wanted this for my kids.

“I know I’m not fully to blame, because their mom [Pam Anderson] has a lot to do with it, enabling bad behavior and buying them things when they weren’t good, but I guess I hoped at the end of the day they would end up kind,” he continued. “I love them dearly, don’t get me wrong, but man, sometimes it’s really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals.”

That’s when Brandon decided to respond to the insults. “Remember what happened last time you said this sh*t?” he wrote, presumably referring to the time he punched his dad. “You gotta show up to be a Dad big guy. If you think we’re so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have raised a man like me. I’m twice the man you’ll ever be… Once again painting our family in a negative light. Really? Just move on… WE ALL HAVE. You’ve done enough already.” Yikes! Let’s hope these 2 can get past all this animosity somehow.