T.I. Slaps The Booty Of A Mystery Woman Amid Fight With Tiny Over Marriage — Watch Them Snuggle

Um… what? T.I. was filmed slapping a mystery woman’s butt after Tiny clapped back at his anti-marriage Instagram post. Watch the shocking video here.

What the heck is going on between T.I., 37, and Tiny Harris, 42? After the couple posted opposing views about marriage onto their Instagram accounts, a video of the “Whatever You Like” hitmaker slapping a mystery woman’s behind surfaced online. In the clip obtained by The Shade Room, the woman can be seen walking up to sit next to T.I., and as she turns to sit down, he smacks her butt.

Honestly, I have so many questions. Where’s Tiny? Who is this woman? How does T.I. know her and what sort of relationship do they have that warrants this interaction? There’s a lot to unpack here, and we aren’t given many answers. But this isn’t the first time this week that Tip incited confusion among his fans. People were surprised to see his June 15 Instagram post which appeared to take an anti-marriage stance.

The post in question seemed to be an excerpt from a book and questioned what marriage has to offer modern men. “Men know there’s a good chance they’ll lose their friends, their respect, their space, their sex life, their money and — if it all goes wrong – their family,” the post explained about why men apparently don’t like getting married.

The rapper then offered his own two cents in the caption where he issued a “note to women” about how “happiness needs no validation.” He then claimed that “most women out there nowadays just wanna be married to impress they friends, family (side pieces) and fit into society’s standards,” before telling his followers, “Whatever you do… Do what you do to make YOU HAPPY!!!”

His wife then made her own post the following day which contained a clip of Snoop Dogg explaining how he “wouldn’t be as strong” as he is if he didn’t marry his wife. She captioned the video, “Crown the KING who knows that his QUEEN is the most important piece on the board. #chessnotcheckers #CHECKMATE.” So, it definitely seems this married couple have conflicting ideas of what marriage should be.