Ted Cruz Battles Jimmy Kimmel In Charity Basketball Game After ‘Blob Fish’ Diss — Who Won?

Senator Ted Cruz and Jimmy Kimmel finally played a highly anticipated basketball game against each other for charity in Houston on June 16 and it proved to be very eventful. Find out who beat out the other here!

Senator Ted Cruz, 47, and Jimmy Kimmel, 50, gave it their all in a charity basketball game against each other in Houston, TX on June 16 and it was every bit as entertaining as we could imagine. After an intense effort and a little trash talk, it turns out Ted had what it took to come out on top. The game, which was played one-on-one, was filmed for a special segment on Jimmy’s late night show which will air on June 18 but the results are already making headlines: Ted won, 11-9, according to ABC News. Only hours before the showdown, Jimmy appeared confident and wore a brand new pair of red James Harden model Adidas sneakers and explained that although he was “good at defense” the game wasn’t going to be about technicalities.

“I think this could bring an end to the sport of basketball as we know it,” Jimmy hilariously told the outlet. “I’m not a basketball player and yet I know deep in my heart I know that I must be able to beat Ted Cruz.” The fact that the game was held in Texas, Ted’s home state, was also something Jimmy loved. “I wanted to humiliate him in front of his people he loves most,” the comedian jokingly continued. “If I lose I’m not going home. I’m just going to live on the [Houston] streets.”

The game was suggested by Ted a couple of weeks ago after Jimmy compared him to a blob fish during remarks on his show. It didn’t take long for the political figure and television personality to exchange words with each other on Twitter which is what led up to the charity basketball idea. “.@jimmykimmel All right, Big Guy…you talk a good game. You besmirched my support for the @HoustonRockets So let’s settle this man-to-man: one-on-one, hoops (or “ring-ball,” if you prefer). The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice,” Ted tweeted. Jimmy accepted and even threw in a requirement about the wardrobe. “I like this idea. I’ll accept on one condition – we both wear VERY short shorts,” his tweet read. Ted didn’t go for that part but asked him to play to 10, 21 or 50 (by ones) and from there, they agreed and set the date.

.@jimmykimmel All right, Big Guy…you talk a good game. You besmirched my support for the @HoustonRockets 🤨 So let’s settle this man-to-man: one-on-one, hoops (or “ring-ball,” if you prefer). The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice. https://t.co/BWvAP5VOtM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2018

Leading up to the big day, Ted continued to tweet about the game to his followers and shows off a lot of confidence with hashtags like “#unstoppable” and “#CruzToVictory”. Money from Ted’s win will be donated to Generation One Texas charity. Jimmy was playing to donate to the Texas Children’s Hospital.