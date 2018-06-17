Stars Celebrating Father’s Day With Emotional Posts: Kim Kardashian, Khloe & More

Kim Kardashian not only gave her late dad an emotional shout-out, but Khloe Kardashian also sent Tristan Thompson a sweet Father’s Day message! Check out all your favorite stars celebrating the big day here!

Happy Father’s Day, all you dads out there! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to post such a sweet message for her late father Robert Kardashian. Along with a cute picture of the two of them, Kim wrote in her caption, “I know I’m posting this early but you’re so heavy on my mind tonight. Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world. I miss you so much dad.” But she wasn’t the only celeb to get in the spirit of the holiday. Check out all the stars who have wished their dads or their children’s dads a happy Father’s Day!

Also included in this list is none other than Justin Bieber, who took a break from making out with Hailey Baldwin to send some love to his dad. In addition to sharing a sweet pic of his dad and himself as a baby, Justin captioned the throwback photo, writing, “Dad I love you more than words.. I would do absolutely anything for you. I can’t wait to hug and kiss you Happy Father’s Day.” If that doesn’t make you remember to call your dad today, nothing will!

And despite all the drama that went down between herself and Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian also sent a message to Tristan on Instagram. Sharing a pic of baby True Thompson be rocked by her dad, Khloe wrote, “Happy Father’s Day.” With Khloe reportedly moved back to LA with True, we’ll keep you posted how this relationship progresses or if Tristan eventually joins them. All in all, we wish everyone a great and fun Father’s Day!