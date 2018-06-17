Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Epic Curves & Cleavage In Tight Thermal Leggings & Sports Bra

Kylie Jenner flaunted her rock hard post-baby abs in a sports bra and designer leggings. See her sexy take on athleisure here!

From bodycon dresses to bandeau tops, Kylie Jenner can rock it all. The latest trend she excelled at was athleisure, proving that you can look super sexy even if you’re just on your way to the gym. Or well, at least Kylie can. I normally look like a potato during a workout. Anyways. The 20-year-old reality star grabbed dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on June 16 in a white sports bra and light grey Alexander Wang leggings. She paired the casual look with clear Yeezy heels which showed off her pretty pastel pink pedicure.

The outing took place at the same time that the MTV Movie & TV Awards were being filmed at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA, so don’t expect her to pop up during the event when it airs Monday, June 16. However, her big sister Kim Kardashian, 37, and her mom Kris Jenner, 62, were in attendance at the awards show. The family’s E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians received a nomination for Best Reality Show.

Kylie’s dinner with best friend Jordyn Woods, 20, came the night before Father’s Day. This will be the first time that the lip-kit mogul celebrates the holiday as a parent, and will likely go all out for her baby daddy Travis Scott, 26.

In fact, we had previously heard that Kylie was trying to make her boyfriend’s first Father’s Day as a dad incredibly special. “She has a few big gifts planned for him, but she is not telling anyone, she is keeping it all very secret,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants to surprise him, spoil him and let him know she thinks he is an amazing dad.” So sweet! Also keep in mind that for the rapper’s 26th birthday party, his girlfriend rented out an entire Six Flags for him. Kylie doesn’t mess around with celebrations so this holiday likely won’t be an exception.