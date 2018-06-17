Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Make Out Hardcore In Public — Watch These Reunited Exes Kiss

This is not a drill! Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were spotted KISSING in a New York park. Yes, seriously! Watch the video of their makeout sesh here!

Well, it was only a matter of time before this happened. Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, have answered the question on everyone’s mind: Will They Or Won’t They? The answer: they will and they did. After being spotted hanging out a ton lately, TMZ published a video of the pair locking lips in a Brooklyn’s Domino Park.

The affectionate moment was actually quite picturesque since they were leaning against a railing overlooking the East River. Cute! They were then later spotted kissing some more in Manhattan’s Rockefeller Park, because apparently these two really like hanging out in green spaces as they make out.

The two exes, who dated in 2015 and 2016, first sparked speculation that their romance was rekindled when they were spotted hanging out together in Miami on June 9. They then hung out again in New York City on June 13, where they were photographed goofing off and making silly faces for the paparazzi together.

Fans were quick to hope for these two to get back together once they were spotted hanging out again this month. However, even though Hailey and Justin have now been spotted kissing, we can’t say for sure that things are serious between them. An insider recently told People that the “What Do You Mean” singer isn’t committed to anyone right now and is just having fun. “He is single and not dating anyone seriously,” the source said. “He is doing very well. He has known Hailey for years — she is very involved in Justin’s church. He likes hanging out with her.”

To really drive the message home that the model isn’t seriously dating Justin, the insider added: “She is a wonderful person. They have fun together, but they are not in a relationship. They are two single people that enjoy each other’s company.” Hey, sometimes two single people enjoy making out with each other! They’re both happy, fun-loving 20-somethings, so if they want to suck face in public with no strings attached, that’s their prerogative.