29 Cutest Pics Of Hot Dads With Their Kids: Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds & More

Happy Father’s Day! In honor of this special day for dads, we’ve rounded up the most adorable photos of hot dads hanging out with their cute kiddos.

In Hollywood, there are a plethora of hot dads. These famous fathers make us swoon every time they’re with their kids. They prove they’re more than hunks when they’re spending quality time with their junks — they’re hunks with a heart of gold. Their kids have these celeb dads wrapped around their fingers!

Chris Hemsworth isn’t just a superhero — he’s a super dad, too! The Avengers star is a father to three kids with wife Elsa Pataky. Their daughter, India, was born in 2012. Their twins sons were born in 2015. When he’s not on the big screen, Chris is playing with his kids, including taking them surfing. He adorably lip-synced Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball” in front of his kids at their home in May 2018. His kids couldn’t stop giggling. Cuteness overload.

Chris Brown is the proud dad to little Royalty. Ever since Chris became a dad, he has dedicated his life to making sure she’s the happiest little girl ever. They always have a blast together, and she’s definitely got her daddy’s dancing skills! John Legend is the sweetest father to Luna and new baby Miles. He sings to them, changes their diapers, and more. He and Chrissy Teigen have the cutest little family! Kanye West has his hands full with making music, but he always finds time for his kids — North, Saint, and Chicago. He’s a dedicated dad and is always up for daddy duty. Kim Kardashian is a lucky woman!

Take a look at more hot celebrity dads with their kids in our gallery now! Once again, happy Father’s Day to all the famous fathers out there! Keep on sharing those cute pics with your kiddos!