Danielle Bregoli Snuggles With Mystery Guy In New Video & Fans Are Convinced It’s NBA YoungBoy

Whoa! Is there a new celeb couple in town?! Rapper Danielle Bregoli just shared a video with a mystery guy that has fans losing their minds! Check it out right here!

Danielle Bregoli sure knows how to tease her fans! The 15-year-old rapper just posted a clip of herself and a mystery fella lounging in bed together! She made sure to keep his identity a secret with a carefully placed emoji. However, there are some clues that lead fans to believe she was with fellow rapper NBA YoungBoy (aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again)!

Here’s why her fandom are so convinced — YoungBoy has a tattoo above his right eyebrow. It says “Jania,” which his ex-girlfriend’s name. Back when he got this, she got a matching face tattoo that reads “Kentrell” — his legal name. And if you look closely in the clip, a striking similar face tattoo is visible. Also, Youngboy has a discoloration in the center of his forehead, possibly a dent or scar. This same mark is visible in the clip!

These new pics possibly teasing a relationship with YoungBoy come just a month after she revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there’s another rapper she’s desperate to get to know — professionally! “I want to work with Travis Scott so bad! I love Travis Scott so much,” she exclaimed. ” I really love this new era of music and he really does it and he does it right… He does it his way.”

This is ironic because, as fans know, Danielle hasn’t hesitated to throw insults at Kylie Jenner, Travis’ GF, or her reality TV family. “I don’t like her [Kylie]. Like the way that she does s**t, like urgh,” she said in a radio interview. “It seems like she wants attention so bad. Like little b**ch would do anything.” We’ll just have to wait and see if they are indeed a couple!