Zendaya Rocks The Red Carpet In A Stunning Brown Dress At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

Fashion at its finest! Zendaya showed up to the 2018 MTV TV & Movie Awards in a gorgeous brown gown! Check out her stunning dress here!

Zendaya, 21, arrived at the 2018 MTV TV & Movie Awards red carpet wearing a brown dress that had an exaggerated, structured umbrella skirt. Wearing a sexy gown that had a high neck for the award show, the Spider-Man Homecoming star also accessorized her chic outfit with gorgeous gold earrings. While the evening had so many celebs turning up the heat on the red carpet, Zendaya’s outfit was a true standout. Of course, the big question was whether or not Zendaya would make her rumored relationship with Tom Holland red carpet official. However, there was no picture of them walking the red carpet together. While you eagerly await all of the other red carpet arrivals, check out a full-length pic of Zendaya’s sultry outfit below.

Recently, Zendaya’s rumored beau was seen leaving her apartment with a suitcase. While Zendaya was nowhere in sight, Tom was seen getting into an SUV during the early hours of the morning. Needless to say, this only served to fuel rumors of their romance — if you’re leaving someone’s place the night before a big trip, it sounds like things are pretty serious.

Recently, Zendaya stunned at the 2018 Met Gala as one of the evening’s best dressed. The 21-year-old actress literally wore chain metal armor on the red carpet, and we were absolutely here for it! In addition, Zendaya’s outfit gave off major Joan of Arc vibes, which perfectly fit with the evening’s religious theme. Check out some of the other best dressed looks of tonight with our gallery above!

