Tiny Slams T.I. For Fooling Around After He Talks About His Side Pieces: ‘The Queen Is Most Important’

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris isn’t here for T.I. mentioning his side pieces and slamming marriage! She posted on Instagram about how the ‘queen is the most important.’ See her message here!

T.I. concerned fans when he posted an Instagram message about why men don’t marry, but his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris is getting the final say on the matter. The Xscape singer took to her own Insta account to share a video of Snoop Dogg explaining how he “wouldn’t be as strong” as he is if he didn’t marry his wife.

“I look at all the rappers in the game that have wives. That have strong women in their life. They’re stable up top too. they’re mentally strong,” Snoop said in the clip. Tiny captioned the footage, “Crown the KING who knows that his QUEEN is the most important piece on the board. #chessnotcheckers #CHECKMATE.” We know where she stands on marriage now!

It definitely looked like Tiny was responding to Tip‘s post from June 15 that seemingly dissed the concept of tying the knot. “What exactly does marriage offer men today? ‘Men know there’s a good chance they’ll lose their friends, their respect, their space, their sex life, their money and — if it all goes wrong – their family,” the post read, which appeared to be an excerpt from a book.

The “Whatever You Want” hitmaker took it one step further with his caption. “Just found some info out there from @nay6ah60d_neal I thought I’d share… and mind you, I DIDN’T WRITE THIS, A WOMAN DID… but I do agree to a degree. I’ve heard & seen this a million times over. Note to women: Happiness needs no validation… The Ego does. Most women out there nowadays just wanna be married to impress they friends, family (side pieces) and fit into society’s standards,” T.I. wrote.

He continued: “THATS NOT LOVE!!! That’s how you end up stuck with someone YOU THOUGHT YOU WANTED!!!! No matter what… Whatever you do… Do what you do to make YOU HAPPY!!!” Well, hopefully what makes Tip happy is being married to the goddess that is his wife.