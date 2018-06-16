Celebs Getting Ready For The 2018 MTV & TV Movie Awards: ‘Jersey Shore’s Deena, Mandy Moore & More

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards are finally here! See all of your favorite stars, including Deena from ‘The Jersey Shore’, as they arrive on the red carpet for the night’s star-studded event!

We’ve finally arrived at the TV and movie’s biggest night — the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards! Even though we won’t get a chance to see who won big until the show airs on the 18th, we can still check out all of Hollywood’s biggest names as they strut their stuff on the red carpet. But before the red carpet action begins, many of the ceremony’s attendees shared pics on Instagram of themselves getting ready. Stars like Jersey Shore‘s Deena Nicole Cortese, Mandy Moore, Francia Raisa and more gave behind-the-scenes looks at how they’re getting glammed up for the show. In fact, both of them shared how they finished a pre-show workout! While you eagerly await their red carpet arrival, check out all of the celebs getting ready in our gallery above!

The evenings’ awards are sure to be a slew of tight contests. Will Millie Bobby Brown beat out Maisie Williams for Best Performance In A Show? Will Chadwick Boseman take home the gold for Best Performance in a Movie and triumph over Timothée Chalamet, Ansel Elgort, Daisy Ridley and Saoirse Ronan? Time, and not a lot of it, will tell!

Another heavily contested category of the night will be the pool of nominees up for Best Comedic Performance. With Kate McKinnon, Jack Black, Tiffany Haddish, Dan Levy and Amy Schumer all competing for the same award, it’ll be nearly impossible to predict who walks away the winner! Just judging by this category, the 2018 MTV TV and Movie Awards are sure to be a night of upsets! We’ll keep you posted on who wins big and who goes home empty-handed.