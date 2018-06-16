28 Sexiest MTV Movie Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner & More

Stars will hit the red carpet for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 16, and in honor of the big night, we’re looking back at the sexiest looks from the show in years’ past!

We cannot wait to see what our favorite movie and television stars wear to walk the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards tonight! This is the second year in a row that the show will encompass movies and TV shows, so the star power is sure to be off the charts. Before 2017, the ceremony was just referred to as the ‘MTV Movie Awards.’ Regardless of the official title, though, ladies always show up to the event in some A+ dresses, and we’re reminiscing on the hottest ensembles of all-time!

Emily Ratajkowski always heats things up on the red carpet, and she was at it again when she attended the MTV Movie Awards in 2015. She rocked a bright green minidress, which featured some studded fabric and a major cutout on the left side of the ensemble. The plunging neckline allowed for some major cleavage to be put on display, while the short hemline showed off Emily’s fabulous legs! And can we talk about Cara Delevingne in 2017!? With her shaved head, she was already looking like a total badass, but her super sexy LBD and thigh-high boots added a whole new level of sexiness.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez looked like an absolute queen when she attended the ceremony in 2013. Her gold, fringed minidress complemented her figure to perfection, and her thick braid was epic! We also LOVED Kendall’s 2016 look — a black dress with thigh high slit, which she paired with insane heels that strapped all the way up to her thigh!

Click through the gallery above to check out the sexiest MTV Movie Awards dresses of all-time and get psyched for this year’s show! This year’s event will take place on June 16 and air June 18 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.